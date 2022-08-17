 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starcom Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 10.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

Starcom Info shares closed at 91.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.14% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.

Starcom Information Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.46 2.41 0.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.46 2.41 0.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.13 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.44 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.01 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.85 1.08 0.61
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.67 1.33 0.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 -0.53 -1.25
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.27 -0.53 -1.20
Interest 0.12 0.14 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.39 -0.67 -1.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.39 -0.67 -1.33
Tax -0.08 -0.14 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.31 -0.53 -1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.31 -0.53 -1.19
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -1.06 -2.38
Diluted EPS -2.62 -1.06 -2.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -1.06 -2.38
Diluted EPS -2.62 -1.06 -2.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
