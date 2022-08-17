Starcom Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 10.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.
Starcom Info shares closed at 91.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.14% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.
|Starcom Information Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|2.41
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|2.41
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.44
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.01
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|1.08
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|1.33
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.53
|-1.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-0.53
|-1.20
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-0.67
|-1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.39
|-0.67
|-1.33
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.14
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.31
|-0.53
|-1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.31
|-0.53
|-1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-1.06
|-2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-1.06
|-2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-1.06
|-2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-1.06
|-2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited