Starcom Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 10.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

Starcom Info shares closed at 91.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.14% returns over the last 6 months and -48.35% over the last 12 months.