Starcom Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 72.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 72.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.53% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.94% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.
Starcom Info shares closed at 106.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -18.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Starcom Information Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.58
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.58
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.16
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.06
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.72
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.65
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-1.13
|-1.78
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-1.13
|-0.83
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-1.26
|-0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.37
|-1.26
|-0.94
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.05
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|-1.21
|-0.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|-1.21
|-0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-2.42
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-2.42
|-3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.56
|-2.42
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.56
|-2.42
|-3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited