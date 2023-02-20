Starcom Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 72.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 72.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.53% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.94% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.