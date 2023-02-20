 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Starcom Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 72.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 72.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.53% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.94% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Starcom Information Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 0.58 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.48 0.58 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 0.16 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.06 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.73 0.72 0.99
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.65 0.65 0.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 -1.13 -1.78
Other Income -- 0.00 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 -1.13 -0.83
Interest 0.13 0.13 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.37 -1.26 -0.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.37 -1.26 -0.94
Tax -0.09 -0.05 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.28 -1.21 -0.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.28 -1.21 -0.87
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 -2.42 -3.66
Diluted EPS -2.56 -2.42 -3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.56 -2.42 -3.66
Diluted EPS -2.56 -2.42 -3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited