English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Starcom Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 72.52% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 72.52% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 46.53% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.94% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

    Starcom Info shares closed at 106.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -18.98% over the last 12 months.

    Starcom Information Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.580.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.480.580.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.160.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.060.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.720.99
    Depreciation0.110.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.650.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.24-1.13-1.78
    Other Income--0.000.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.24-1.13-0.83
    Interest0.130.130.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.37-1.26-0.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.37-1.26-0.94
    Tax-0.09-0.05-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-1.21-0.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-1.21-0.87
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.56-2.42-3.66
    Diluted EPS-2.56-2.42-3.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.56-2.42-3.66
    Diluted EPS-2.56-2.42-3.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starcom Info #Starcom Information Technology
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm