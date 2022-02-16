Starcom Info Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 83.53% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 83.53% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021 down 1534.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 down 332.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.
Starcom Info shares closed at 144.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.90% returns over the last 6 months and 234.49% over the last 12 months.
|Starcom Information Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.46
|1.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.46
|1.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.13
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|1.05
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|0.97
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|-1.80
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.04
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-1.75
|0.20
|Interest
|0.11
|0.13
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-1.88
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|-1.88
|-0.05
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.11
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.87
|-1.78
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.87
|-1.78
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.66
|-3.56
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.66
|-3.56
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.66
|-3.56
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.66
|-3.56
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited