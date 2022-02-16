Starcom Info Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 83.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 83.53% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021 down 1534.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 down 332.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Starcom Info shares closed at 144.00 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.90% returns over the last 6 months and 234.49% over the last 12 months.