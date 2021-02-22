Starcom Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2020 down 36.78% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 794.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 22.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Starcom Info shares closed at 43.05 on February 16, 2021 (BSE)