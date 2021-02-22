English
Starcom Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 36.78% Y-o-Y

February 22, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starcom Information Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2020 down 36.78% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 794.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 22.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Starcom Info shares closed at 43.05 on February 16, 2021 (BSE)

Starcom Information Technology
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.671.842.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.671.842.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.840.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.01-0.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.660.750.94
Depreciation0.110.110.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.900.561.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.410.05
Other Income0.210.220.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-0.200.28
Interest0.250.270.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.470.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.470.01
Tax0.00-0.010.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.450.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.450.01
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-----2.51
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.900.02
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.900.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-0.900.02
Diluted EPS-0.11-0.900.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 22, 2021 07:33 pm

