Star Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.41 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.41 crore in March 2023 up 9.3% from Rs. 112.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2023 down 7.62% from Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2023 up 42.76% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2022.

Star Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.41 in March 2022.

Star Paper shares closed at 178.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.27% over the last 12 months.