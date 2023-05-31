English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Star Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.41 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.41 crore in March 2023 up 9.3% from Rs. 112.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2023 down 7.62% from Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2023 up 42.76% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2022.

    Star Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.41 in March 2022.

    Star Paper shares closed at 178.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.27% over the last 12 months.

    Star Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.41115.75112.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.41115.75112.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.6255.1147.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.63-13.797.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.596.956.60
    Depreciation1.391.301.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.2342.2541.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2123.948.60
    Other Income11.543.488.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7527.4216.90
    Interest0.200.110.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.5527.3116.90
    Exceptional Items-3.06-9.19--
    P/L Before Tax21.4918.1116.90
    Tax5.035.37-0.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.4512.7417.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.4512.7417.81
    Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.548.1611.41
    Diluted EPS10.548.1611.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.548.1611.41
    Diluted EPS10.548.1611.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Star Paper #Star Paper Mills
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am