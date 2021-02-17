Star Paper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore, down 25.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore in December 2020 down 25.72% from Rs. 88.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2020 down 11.86% from Rs. 8.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2020 down 2.24% from Rs. 12.95 crore in December 2019.

Star Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.70 in December 2019.

Star Paper shares closed at 116.20 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -0.47% over the last 12 months.