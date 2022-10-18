Star Housing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.53 crore, up 87.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.53 crore in September 2022 up 87.92% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 456.59% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2022 up 124.55% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

Star Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

Star Housing shares closed at 196.15 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 98.63% returns over the last 6 months and 96.35% over the last 12 months.