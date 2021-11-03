Star Housing Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in September 2021 up 18.53% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021 down 31.06% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021 down 0.9% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2020.

Star Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

Star Housing shares closed at 95.40 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 9.84% over the last 12 months.