Star Housing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 126.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2023 up 126.88% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 77.44% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 up 81.14% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.