English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Star Housing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 126.88% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2023 up 126.88% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 77.44% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 up 81.14% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

    Star Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

    Star Housing shares closed at 49.37 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and 100.04% over the last 12 months.

    Star Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.529.335.11
    Other Operating Income0.080.63--
    Total Income From Operations11.599.965.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.181.54
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.250.18-0.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.191.530.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.345.962.90
    Other Income0.90--0.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.245.963.40
    Interest4.382.841.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.863.121.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.863.121.90
    Tax-0.760.820.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.622.301.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.622.301.48
    Equity Share Capital38.5816.5816.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.310.89
    Diluted EPS0.330.310.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.310.89
    Diluted EPS0.330.310.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results #Star Housing #Star Housing Finance
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 11:44 am