Star Housing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 126.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2023 up 126.88% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 up 77.44% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 up 81.14% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022.

Star Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

Star Housing shares closed at 49.37 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and 100.04% over the last 12 months.