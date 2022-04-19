Star Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, up 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in March 2022 up 22.54% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022 up 296.45% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2022 up 1844.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Star Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Star Housing shares closed at 98.75 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.15% returns over the last 6 months and 22.98% over the last 12 months.