    Star Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 138.4% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in June 2023 up 138.4% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 14.48% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2023 up 108.42% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

    Star Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

    Star Housing shares closed at 62.34 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.43% returns over the last 6 months and 66.20% over the last 12 months.

    Star Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0811.525.16
    Other Operating Income0.210.08--
    Total Income From Operations12.2911.595.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.122.711.39
    Depreciation0.140.100.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.320.250.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.183.191.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.535.342.60
    Other Income--0.901.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.536.243.61
    Interest5.454.382.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.081.861.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.081.861.60
    Tax0.52-0.760.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.552.621.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.552.621.36
    Equity Share Capital38.5838.5816.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.340.82
    Diluted EPS0.200.330.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.340.82
    Diluted EPS0.200.330.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

