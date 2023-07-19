Star Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 138.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in June 2023 up 138.4% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 14.48% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2023 up 108.42% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

Star Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Star Housing shares closed at 62.34 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.43% returns over the last 6 months and 66.20% over the last 12 months.