Star Housing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.16 crore in June 2022 up 15.16% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 474.31% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022 up 106.74% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021.

Star Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

Star Housing shares closed at 151.40 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.42% returns over the last 6 months and 55.44% over the last 12 months.