Star Housing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore in June 2021 up 28.63% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 75.1% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2021 down 24.58% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2020.

Star Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2020.

Star Housing shares closed at 79.95 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 23.57% over the last 12 months.