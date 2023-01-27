Star Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore, up 111.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Housing Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore in December 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 679.13% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2022 up 195.61% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Star Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.
|Star Housing shares closed at 51.35 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.83% returns over the last 6 months and 129.14% over the last 12 months.
|Star Housing Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.33
|8.53
|4.72
|Other Operating Income
|0.63
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.96
|8.53
|4.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.18
|1.76
|1.41
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.18
|0.13
|0.15
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.70
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.96
|4.86
|1.98
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.96
|4.86
|1.98
|Interest
|2.84
|2.06
|1.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.12
|2.81
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.12
|2.81
|0.37
|Tax
|0.82
|0.73
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.30
|2.07
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.30
|2.07
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.58
|15.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|1.23
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|1.23
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|1.25
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|1.23
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited