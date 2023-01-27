 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore, up 111.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Housing Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 9.96 crore in December 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 679.13% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2022 up 195.61% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
Star Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021. Star Housing shares closed at 51.35 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.83% returns over the last 6 months and 129.14% over the last 12 months.
Star Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations9.338.534.72
Other Operating Income0.63----
Total Income From Operations9.968.534.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.181.761.41
Depreciation0.100.080.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.180.130.15
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.531.701.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.964.861.98
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.964.861.98
Interest2.842.061.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.122.810.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.122.810.37
Tax0.820.730.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.302.070.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.302.070.30
Equity Share Capital16.5816.5815.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.311.230.18
Diluted EPS0.311.230.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.311.250.18
Diluted EPS0.311.230.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

