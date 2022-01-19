Star Housing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2021 up 14.56% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 64.07% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021 down 19.61% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020.

Star Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.

Star Housing shares closed at 89.45 on January 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.89% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.