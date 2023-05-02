Star Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore in March 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 2,801.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2023 up 224.07% from Rs. 82.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.05 crore in March 2023 up 217.53% from Rs. 115.76 crore in March 2022.