Star Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore in March 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 2,801.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2023 up 224.07% from Rs. 82.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.05 crore in March 2023 up 217.53% from Rs. 115.76 crore in March 2022.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,912.52 2,867.24 2,621.17
Other Operating Income 218.19 205.40 179.84
Total Income From Operations 3,130.71 3,072.64 2,801.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 436.82 380.45 425.98
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 52.02 13.61 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.77 0.23 0.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,506.38 2,398.35 2,491.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.72 280.00 -116.93
Other Income 1.33 1.73 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.05 281.73 -115.76
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.05 281.73 -115.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.05 281.73 -115.76
Tax 34.26 71.26 -33.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.79 210.47 -82.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.79 210.47 -82.04
Equity Share Capital 581.68 581.68 575.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4,852.25 4,746.72 5,718.06
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 3.63 -1.43
Diluted EPS 1.71 3.54 -1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 3.63 -1.43
Diluted EPS 1.71 3.54 -1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited