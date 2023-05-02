Star Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore in March 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 2,801.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2023 up 224.07% from Rs. 82.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.05 crore in March 2023 up 217.53% from Rs. 115.76 crore in March 2022.

Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

Star Health shares closed at 591.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.87% over the last 12 months.