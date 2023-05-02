English
    Star Health Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,130.71 crore in March 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 2,801.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.79 crore in March 2023 up 224.07% from Rs. 82.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.05 crore in March 2023 up 217.53% from Rs. 115.76 crore in March 2022.

    Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

    Star Health shares closed at 591.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.55% returns over the last 6 months and -15.87% over the last 12 months.

    Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,912.522,867.242,621.17
    Other Operating Income218.19205.40179.84
    Total Income From Operations3,130.713,072.642,801.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost436.82380.45425.98
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses52.0213.61--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.770.230.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,506.382,398.352,491.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.72280.00-116.93
    Other Income1.331.731.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.05281.73-115.76
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax136.05281.73-115.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax136.05281.73-115.76
    Tax34.2671.26-33.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.79210.47-82.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.79210.47-82.04
    Equity Share Capital581.68581.68575.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,852.254,746.725,718.06
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.753.63-1.43
    Diluted EPS1.713.54-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.753.63-1.43
    Diluted EPS1.713.54-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am