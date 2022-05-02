Star Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,801.01 crore, up 256.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,801.01 crore in March 2022 up 256.06% from Rs. 786.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.04 crore in March 2022 up 91.43% from Rs. 956.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.76 crore in March 2022 up 90.94% from Rs. 1,278.39 crore in March 2021.

Star Health shares closed at 711.35 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)