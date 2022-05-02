 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,801.01 crore, up 256.06% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,801.01 crore in March 2022 up 256.06% from Rs. 786.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.04 crore in March 2022 up 91.43% from Rs. 956.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.76 crore in March 2022 up 90.94% from Rs. 1,278.39 crore in March 2021.

Star Health shares closed at 711.35 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,621.17 2,528.31 663.82
Other Operating Income 179.84 182.66 122.85
Total Income From Operations 2,801.01 2,710.97 786.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 425.98 298.97 391.27
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 2.30 34.54
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,491.95 3,177.99 1,639.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -116.93 -768.29 -1,278.43
Other Income 1.17 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -115.76 -768.25 -1,278.39
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -115.76 -768.25 -1,278.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -115.76 -768.25 -1,278.39
Tax -33.72 -189.88 -321.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -82.04 -578.37 -956.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -82.04 -578.37 -956.92
Equity Share Capital 575.52 575.52 548.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 5,718.06 5,708.26 3,675.79
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 -10.34 -18.28
Diluted EPS -1.43 -10.34 -18.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 -10.34 -17.46
Diluted EPS -1.43 -10.34 -18.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 2, 2022
