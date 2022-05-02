Star Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,801.01 crore, up 256.06% Y-o-Y
May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,801.01 crore in March 2022 up 256.06% from Rs. 786.67 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 82.04 crore in March 2022 up 91.43% from Rs. 956.92 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.76 crore in March 2022 up 90.94% from Rs. 1,278.39 crore in March 2021.
Star Health shares closed at 711.35 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,621.17
|2,528.31
|663.82
|Other Operating Income
|179.84
|182.66
|122.85
|Total Income From Operations
|2,801.01
|2,710.97
|786.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|425.98
|298.97
|391.27
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|2.30
|34.54
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,491.95
|3,177.99
|1,639.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-116.93
|-768.29
|-1,278.43
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-115.76
|-768.25
|-1,278.39
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-115.76
|-768.25
|-1,278.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-115.76
|-768.25
|-1,278.39
|Tax
|-33.72
|-189.88
|-321.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-82.04
|-578.37
|-956.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-82.04
|-578.37
|-956.92
|Equity Share Capital
|575.52
|575.52
|548.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5,718.06
|5,708.26
|3,675.79
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-10.34
|-18.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-10.34
|-18.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-10.34
|-17.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-10.34
|-18.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
