English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Star Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,293.73 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,293.73 crore in June 2023 up 13.92% from Rs. 2,891.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.85 crore in June 2023 up 34.99% from Rs. 213.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.35 crore in June 2023 up 33.46% from Rs. 287.98 crore in June 2022.

    Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.70 in June 2022.

    Star Health shares closed at 631.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.99% returns over the last 6 months and -16.69% over the last 12 months.

    Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,043.752,912.522,687.05
    Other Operating Income249.98218.19204.10
    Total Income From Operations3,293.733,130.712,891.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost357.74436.82277.43
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses52.4852.02--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.080.770.08
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,499.102,506.382,327.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax384.33134.72286.22
    Other Income0.021.331.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax384.35136.05287.98
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax384.35136.05287.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax384.35136.05287.98
    Tax96.5034.2674.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities287.85101.79213.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period287.85101.79213.24
    Equity Share Capital581.98581.68576.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,145.994,852.254,173.76
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.951.753.70
    Diluted EPS4.831.713.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.951.753.70
    Diluted EPS4.831.713.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Star Health #Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 11:15 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!