Star Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,293.73 crore, up 13.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,293.73 crore in June 2023 up 13.92% from Rs. 2,891.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.85 crore in June 2023 up 34.99% from Rs. 213.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.35 crore in June 2023 up 33.46% from Rs. 287.98 crore in June 2022.

Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.70 in June 2022.

Star Health shares closed at 631.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.99% returns over the last 6 months and -16.69% over the last 12 months.