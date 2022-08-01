 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,891.15 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,891.15 crore in June 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 3,712.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.24 crore in June 2022 up 201.65% from Rs. 209.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.98 crore in June 2022 up 202.75% from Rs. 280.28 crore in June 2021.

Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

Star Health shares closed at 747.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,687.05 2,621.17 -3,677.65
Other Operating Income 204.10 179.84 -34.39
Total Income From Operations 2,891.15 2,801.01 -3,712.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 277.43 425.98 -298.97
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.08 0.01 53.92
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,327.42 2,491.95 -3,186.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.22 -116.93 -280.33
Other Income 1.76 1.17 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.98 -115.76 -280.28
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 287.98 -115.76 -280.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 287.98 -115.76 -280.28
Tax 74.74 -33.72 -70.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 213.24 -82.04 -209.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 213.24 -82.04 -209.77
Equity Share Capital 576.10 575.52 575.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4,173.76 5,718.06 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 -1.43 -3.64
Diluted EPS 3.59 -1.43 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.70 -1.43 -3.64
Diluted EPS 3.59 -1.43 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
