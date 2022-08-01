Star Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,891.15 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,891.15 crore in June 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 3,712.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.24 crore in June 2022 up 201.65% from Rs. 209.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.98 crore in June 2022 up 202.75% from Rs. 280.28 crore in June 2021.

Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

Star Health shares closed at 747.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)