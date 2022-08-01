English
    Star Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,891.15 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,891.15 crore in June 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 3,712.04 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.24 crore in June 2022 up 201.65% from Rs. 209.77 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.98 crore in June 2022 up 202.75% from Rs. 280.28 crore in June 2021.

    Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

    Star Health shares closed at 747.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

    Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,687.052,621.17-3,677.65
    Other Operating Income204.10179.84-34.39
    Total Income From Operations2,891.152,801.01-3,712.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost277.43425.98-298.97
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.080.0153.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,327.422,491.95-3,186.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.22-116.93-280.33
    Other Income1.761.170.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.98-115.76-280.28
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax287.98-115.76-280.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax287.98-115.76-280.28
    Tax74.74-33.72-70.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities213.24-82.04-209.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period213.24-82.04-209.77
    Equity Share Capital576.10575.52575.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,173.765,718.06--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.70-1.43-3.64
    Diluted EPS3.59-1.43--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.70-1.43-3.64
    Diluted EPS3.59-1.43--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
