Star Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,072.64 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 3,072.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 2,710.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.47 crore in December 2022 up 136.39% from Rs. 578.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.73 crore in December 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 768.25 crore in December 2021.
Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in December 2021.
|Star Health shares closed at 500.45 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -34.84% over the last 12 months.
|Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,867.24
|2,794.78
|2,528.31
|Other Operating Income
|205.40
|206.95
|182.66
|Total Income From Operations
|3,072.64
|3,001.73
|2,710.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|380.45
|358.96
|298.97
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|13.61
|35.42
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.23
|0.01
|2.30
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,398.35
|2,487.58
|3,177.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|280.00
|119.76
|-768.29
|Other Income
|1.73
|0.89
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|281.73
|120.65
|-768.25
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|281.73
|120.65
|-768.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|281.73
|120.65
|-768.25
|Tax
|71.26
|27.55
|-189.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|210.47
|93.10
|-578.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|210.47
|93.10
|-578.37
|Equity Share Capital
|581.68
|578.21
|575.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4,746.72
|4,300.91
|5,708.26
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.63
|1.61
|-10.34
|Diluted EPS
|3.54
|1.59
|-10.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.63
|1.61
|-10.34
|Diluted EPS
|3.54
|1.59
|-10.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited