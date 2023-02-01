Star Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,072.64 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,867.24 2,794.78 2,528.31 Other Operating Income 205.40 206.95 182.66 Total Income From Operations 3,072.64 3,001.73 2,710.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 380.45 358.96 298.97 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 13.61 35.42 -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.23 0.01 2.30 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,398.35 2,487.58 3,177.99 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 280.00 119.76 -768.29 Other Income 1.73 0.89 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 281.73 120.65 -768.25 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.73 120.65 -768.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 281.73 120.65 -768.25 Tax 71.26 27.55 -189.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 210.47 93.10 -578.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 210.47 93.10 -578.37 Equity Share Capital 581.68 578.21 575.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4,746.72 4,300.91 5,708.26 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.63 1.61 -10.34 Diluted EPS 3.54 1.59 -10.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.63 1.61 -10.34 Diluted EPS 3.54 1.59 -10.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited