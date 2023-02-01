English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Star Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,072.64 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 3,072.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 2,710.97 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.47 crore in December 2022 up 136.39% from Rs. 578.37 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.73 crore in December 2022 up 136.67% from Rs. 768.25 crore in December 2021.
    Star Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in December 2021.Star Health shares closed at 500.45 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -34.84% over the last 12 months.
    Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,867.242,794.782,528.31
    Other Operating Income205.40206.95182.66
    Total Income From Operations3,072.643,001.732,710.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost380.45358.96298.97
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses13.6135.42--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.230.012.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,398.352,487.583,177.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax280.00119.76-768.29
    Other Income1.730.890.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax281.73120.65-768.25
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.73120.65-768.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax281.73120.65-768.25
    Tax71.2627.55-189.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities210.4793.10-578.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period210.4793.10-578.37
    Equity Share Capital581.68578.21575.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,746.724,300.915,708.26
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.631.61-10.34
    Diluted EPS3.541.59-10.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.631.61-10.34
    Diluted EPS3.541.59-10.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited