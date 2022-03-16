Star Health Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,710.97 crore, up 76.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,710.97 crore in December 2021 up 76.87% from Rs. 1,532.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 578.37 crore in December 2021 down 139.09% from Rs. 241.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 768.25 crore in December 2021 down 142.66% from Rs. 316.60 crore in December 2020.

Star Health shares closed at 631.45 on March 14, 2022 (NSE)