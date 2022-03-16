English
    Star Health Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,710.97 crore, up 76.87% Y-o-Y

    March 16, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,710.97 crore in December 2021 up 76.87% from Rs. 1,532.72 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 578.37 crore in December 2021 down 139.09% from Rs. 241.90 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 768.25 crore in December 2021 down 142.66% from Rs. 316.60 crore in December 2020.

    Star Health shares closed at 631.45 on March 14, 2022 (NSE)

    Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,528.312,416.70
    Other Operating Income182.66285.69
    Total Income From Operations2,710.972,702.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost298.97328.77
    Depreciation----
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies2.300.28
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses3,177.992,612.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-768.29-239.19
    Other Income0.046.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-768.25-232.34
    Interest----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-768.25-232.34
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax-768.25-232.34
    Tax-189.88-61.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-578.37-170.49
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-578.37-170.49
    Equity Share Capital575.52553.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,708.263,765.17
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.34-3.08
    Diluted EPS-10.34-3.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.34-3.08
    Diluted EPS-10.34-3.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 16, 2022 08:32 am
