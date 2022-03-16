Star Health Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,710.97 crore, up 76.87% Y-o-Y
March 16, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,710.97 crore in December 2021 up 76.87% from Rs. 1,532.72 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 578.37 crore in December 2021 down 139.09% from Rs. 241.90 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 768.25 crore in December 2021 down 142.66% from Rs. 316.60 crore in December 2020.
Star Health shares closed at 631.45 on March 14, 2022 (NSE)
|Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,528.31
|2,416.70
|Other Operating Income
|182.66
|285.69
|Total Income From Operations
|2,710.97
|2,702.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|298.97
|328.77
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2.30
|0.28
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,177.99
|2,612.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-768.29
|-239.19
|Other Income
|0.04
|6.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-768.25
|-232.34
|Interest
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-768.25
|-232.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-768.25
|-232.34
|Tax
|-189.88
|-61.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-578.37
|-170.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-578.37
|-170.49
|Equity Share Capital
|575.52
|553.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5,708.26
|3,765.17
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.34
|-3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-10.34
|-3.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.34
|-3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-10.34
|-3.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
