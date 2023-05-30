Star Delta Tran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.15 crore, up 275.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.15 crore in March 2023 up 275.57% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 61.5% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 11.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2022.

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 255.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.99% returns over the last 6 months and 155.05% over the last 12 months.