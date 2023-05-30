English
    Star Delta Tran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.15 crore, up 275.57% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Delta Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.15 crore in March 2023 up 275.57% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 61.5% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

    Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 11.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2022.

    Star Delta Tran shares closed at 255.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.99% returns over the last 6 months and 155.05% over the last 12 months.

    Star Delta Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.1521.7610.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.1521.7610.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.9523.195.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.02-5.053.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.500.48
    Depreciation0.180.200.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.231.540.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.081.370.37
    Other Income0.700.732.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.782.103.17
    Interest0.310.220.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.481.883.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.481.883.10
    Tax0.980.400.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.501.482.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.501.482.17
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.664.927.22
    Diluted EPS11.664.927.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.664.927.22
    Diluted EPS11.664.927.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
