Star Delta Tran Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 93.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in March 2020 down 93.96% from Rs. 32.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 56.1% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 32.93% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019.

Star Delta Tran EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2019.

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 70.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)