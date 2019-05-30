Star Delta Tran Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.32 crore in March 2019 up 38.07% from Rs. 23.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 71.35% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2019 down 46.05% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2018.

Star Delta Tran EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.32 in March 2018.

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 139.95 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 17.61% returns over the last 12 months.