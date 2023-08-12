Star Delta Tran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 548.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in June 2023 up 548.17% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 up 436.53% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 up 312.75% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 11.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2022.

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 293.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.56% returns over the last 6 months and 175.20% over the last 12 months.