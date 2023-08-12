English
    Star Delta Tran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 548.17% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Delta Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in June 2023 up 548.17% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2023 up 436.53% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2023 up 312.75% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 11.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2022.

    Star Delta Tran shares closed at 293.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.56% returns over the last 6 months and 175.20% over the last 12 months.

    Star Delta Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.7040.154.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.7040.154.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.8536.952.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.90-4.021.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.730.45
    Depreciation0.200.180.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.622.230.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.234.08-0.33
    Other Income1.790.701.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.014.780.82
    Interest0.150.310.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.874.480.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.874.480.81
    Tax0.430.980.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.443.500.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.443.500.64
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4611.662.14
    Diluted EPS11.4611.662.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4611.662.14
    Diluted EPS11.4611.662.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Star Delta Tran #Star Delta Transformers
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

