Star Delta Tran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore, up 91.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore in December 2022 up 91.78% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 96.19% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.