    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Star Delta Tran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore, up 91.78% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Delta Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore in December 2022 up 91.78% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 96.19% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

    Star Delta Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.764.8611.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.764.8611.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.198.918.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.05-5.260.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.470.44
    Depreciation0.200.200.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.540.990.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.37-0.440.59
    Other Income0.731.080.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.100.631.28
    Interest0.220.110.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.880.531.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.880.531.21
    Tax0.400.380.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.480.140.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.480.140.75
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.920.472.51
    Diluted EPS4.920.472.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.920.472.51
    Diluted EPS4.920.472.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited