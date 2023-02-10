Star Delta Tran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore, up 91.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore in December 2022 up 91.78% from Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 96.19% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 54.36% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2021.

Read More

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 152.15 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.30% returns over the last 6 months and 22.21% over the last 12 months.