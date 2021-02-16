MARKET NEWS

Star Delta Tran Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, down 40.3% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Delta Transformers are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in December 2020 down 40.3% from Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020 up 815.64% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 up 243.9% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2019.

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 80.05 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -17.13% over the last 12 months.

Star Delta Transformers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations8.781.7314.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.781.7314.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.443.655.69
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.58-2.584.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.370.360.56
Depreciation0.210.210.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.670.773.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.51-0.680.07
Other Income0.691.180.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.500.22
Interest0.040.060.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.160.440.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.160.440.16
Tax0.090.060.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.070.39-0.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.070.39-0.15
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.571.29-0.50
Diluted EPS3.571.29-0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.571.29-0.50
Diluted EPS3.571.29-0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Star Delta Tran #Star Delta Transformers
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:44 am

