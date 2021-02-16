Star Delta Tran Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, down 40.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in December 2020 down 40.3% from Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020 up 815.64% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 up 243.9% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2019.

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 80.05 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -17.13% over the last 12 months.