Star Delta Tran Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.77 crore, up 252.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.77 crore in December 2018 up 252.21% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2018 up 992.91% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2018 up 1215.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

Star Delta Tran EPS has increased to Rs. 10.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2017.

Star Delta Tran shares closed at 119.95 on February 07, 2019 (BSE)