Star Cement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.74 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.74 crore in September 2021 up 3.37% from Rs. 384.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.94 crore in September 2021 down 39.83% from Rs. 38.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.70 crore in September 2021 down 21.87% from Rs. 53.37 crore in September 2020.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2020.

Star Cement shares closed at 99.80 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)