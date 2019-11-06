Star Cement Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 373.50 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.50 crore in September 2019 up 7.03% from Rs. 348.95 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.08 crore in September 2019 up 16.21% from Rs. 47.40 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.78 crore in September 2019 up 7.57% from Rs. 65.80 crore in September 2018.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.13 in September 2018.

Star Cement shares closed at 95.65 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.69% returns over the last 6 months and -6.55% over the last 12 months.