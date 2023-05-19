English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Star Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore in March 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 735.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.85 crore in March 2023 down 8.62% from Rs. 75.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.10 crore in March 2023 up 32.57% from Rs. 92.86 crore in March 2022.

    Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2022.

    Star Cement shares closed at 128.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.10% returns over the last 6 months and 44.82% over the last 12 months.

    Star Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations826.39623.49735.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations826.39623.49735.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials346.49276.06303.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.99----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.35-13.834.83
    Power & Fuel69.4772.3761.34
    Employees Cost38.2033.8728.52
    Depreciation21.4020.6920.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses237.27189.80251.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.9144.5366.45
    Other Income4.786.296.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.7050.8272.50
    Interest1.683.523.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.0147.3069.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax100.0147.3069.49
    Tax31.1716.99-5.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.8530.3075.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.8530.3075.34
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.4240.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.700.751.86
    Diluted EPS1.700.751.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.700.751.86
    Diluted EPS1.700.751.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Star Cement
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:56 pm