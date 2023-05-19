Star Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore in March 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 735.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.85 crore in March 2023 down 8.62% from Rs. 75.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.10 crore in March 2023 up 32.57% from Rs. 92.86 crore in March 2022.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2022.

Star Cement shares closed at 128.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.10% returns over the last 6 months and 44.82% over the last 12 months.