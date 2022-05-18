 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 735.76 crore, up 24.73% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 735.76 crore in March 2022 up 24.73% from Rs. 589.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.34 crore in March 2022 up 21.3% from Rs. 62.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.86 crore in March 2022 up 10.1% from Rs. 84.34 crore in March 2021.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 91.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.

Star Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 735.76 540.09 589.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 735.76 540.09 589.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 303.23 251.63 247.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.83 1.70 0.40
Power & Fuel 61.34 -- --
Employees Cost 28.52 28.06 24.14
Depreciation 20.36 17.80 17.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 251.03 222.68 237.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.45 18.23 60.64
Other Income 6.05 4.56 6.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.50 22.80 66.78
Interest 3.01 2.96 1.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.49 19.84 64.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.49 19.84 64.94
Tax -5.86 -4.03 2.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.34 23.86 62.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.34 23.86 62.11
Equity Share Capital 40.42 40.42 41.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 0.59 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.86 0.59 1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 0.59 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.86 0.59 1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
