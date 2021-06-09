Star Cement Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 589.86 crore, up 12.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.86 crore in March 2021 up 12.35% from Rs. 525.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.11 crore in March 2021 up 4.72% from Rs. 59.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.34 crore in March 2021 down 10.53% from Rs. 94.27 crore in March 2020.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2020.

Star Cement shares closed at 114.80 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.60% returns over the last 6 months and 32.33% over the last 12 months.