Star Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 772.72 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 772.72 crore in June 2023 up 19% from Rs. 649.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.09 crore in June 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 41.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.76 crore in June 2023 up 15.35% from Rs. 85.62 crore in June 2022.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Star Cement shares closed at 163.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.91% returns over the last 6 months and 67.62% over the last 12 months.