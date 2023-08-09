English
    Star Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 772.72 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 772.72 crore in June 2023 up 19% from Rs. 649.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.09 crore in June 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 41.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.76 crore in June 2023 up 15.35% from Rs. 85.62 crore in June 2022.

    Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

    Star Cement shares closed at 163.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.91% returns over the last 6 months and 67.62% over the last 12 months.

    Star Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations772.72826.39649.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations772.72826.39649.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials348.82346.49286.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.6917.99--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.91-1.35-14.60
    Power & Fuel--69.4762.50
    Employees Cost36.6538.2032.57
    Depreciation19.3221.4017.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses278.60237.27205.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.7296.9159.78
    Other Income5.724.788.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.44101.7068.12
    Interest2.651.683.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.79100.0164.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.79100.0164.40
    Tax22.7031.1723.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.0968.8541.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.0968.8541.32
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.4240.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.701.02
    Diluted EPS1.341.701.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.341.701.02
    Diluted EPS1.341.701.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

