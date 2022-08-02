 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 649.35 crore, up 28.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 649.35 crore in June 2022 up 28.74% from Rs. 504.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.32 crore in June 2022 down 23.74% from Rs. 54.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.62 crore in June 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 79.73 crore in June 2021.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 87.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Star Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 649.35 735.76 504.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 649.35 735.76 504.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.55 303.23 214.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.60 4.83 -2.00
Power & Fuel 62.50 61.34 --
Employees Cost 32.57 28.52 22.98
Depreciation 17.50 20.36 16.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 205.04 251.03 195.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.78 66.45 56.70
Other Income 8.34 6.05 6.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.12 72.50 63.02
Interest 3.72 3.01 3.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.40 69.49 59.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.40 69.49 59.69
Tax 23.09 -5.86 5.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.32 75.34 54.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.32 75.34 54.18
Equity Share Capital 40.42 40.42 41.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 1.86 1.31
Diluted EPS 1.02 1.86 1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 1.86 1.31
Diluted EPS 1.02 1.86 1.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
