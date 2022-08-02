Star Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 649.35 crore, up 28.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 649.35 crore in June 2022 up 28.74% from Rs. 504.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.32 crore in June 2022 down 23.74% from Rs. 54.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.62 crore in June 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 79.73 crore in June 2021.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 87.85 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)