Star Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 504.41 crore, up 76.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.41 crore in June 2021 up 76.65% from Rs. 285.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.18 crore in June 2021 up 50.39% from Rs. 36.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.73 crore in June 2021 up 48.92% from Rs. 53.54 crore in June 2020.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2020.

Star Cement shares closed at 116.70 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 32.09% over the last 12 months.