Star Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 445.40 crore, up 0.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.40 crore in June 2019 up 0.59% from Rs. 442.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.39 crore in June 2019 down 32.09% from Rs. 85.99 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.57 crore in June 2019 down 24.98% from Rs. 111.39 crore in June 2018.

Star Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2018.

Star Cement shares closed at 101.90 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -10.69% over the last 12 months.