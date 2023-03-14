 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 540.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 23.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in December 2022 up 76.13% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2021.

Star Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 623.49 595.86 540.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 623.49 595.86 540.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 276.06 265.72 251.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.83 12.09 1.70
Power & Fuel 72.37 51.20 --
Employees Cost 33.87 33.47 28.06
Depreciation 20.69 17.92 17.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 189.80 182.62 222.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.53 32.84 18.23
Other Income 6.29 7.88 4.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.82 40.72 22.80
Interest 3.52 3.59 2.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.30 37.13 19.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.30 37.13 19.84
Tax 16.99 13.58 -4.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.30 23.55 23.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.30 23.55 23.86
Equity Share Capital 40.42 40.42 40.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.58 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.58 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.58 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.58 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited