Star Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 540.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 23.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in December 2022 up 76.13% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2021.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.

Star Cement shares closed at 109.05 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 18.79% over the last 12 months.