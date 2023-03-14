English
    Star Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 540.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 23.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in December 2022 up 76.13% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2021.

    Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.

    Star Cement shares closed at 109.05 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 18.79% over the last 12 months.

    Star Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations623.49595.86540.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations623.49595.86540.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.06265.72251.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.8312.091.70
    Power & Fuel72.3751.20--
    Employees Cost33.8733.4728.06
    Depreciation20.6917.9217.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.80182.62222.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5332.8418.23
    Other Income6.297.884.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8240.7222.80
    Interest3.523.592.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.3037.1319.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.3037.1319.84
    Tax16.9913.58-4.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.3023.5523.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.3023.5523.86
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.4240.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.580.59
    Diluted EPS0.750.580.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.580.59
    Diluted EPS0.750.580.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
