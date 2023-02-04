Star Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 540.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 23.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in December 2022 up 76.13% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2021.

Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.

