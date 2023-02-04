English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Star Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 623.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 540.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in December 2022 up 26.98% from Rs. 23.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in December 2022 up 76.13% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2021.

    Star Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations623.49595.86540.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations623.49595.86540.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.06265.72251.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.8312.091.70
    Power & Fuel72.3751.20--
    Employees Cost33.8733.4728.06
    Depreciation20.6917.9217.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.80182.62222.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.5332.8418.23
    Other Income6.297.884.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8240.7222.80
    Interest3.523.592.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.3037.1319.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.3037.1319.84
    Tax16.9913.58-4.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.3023.5523.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.3023.5523.86
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.4240.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.580.59
    Diluted EPS0.750.580.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.580.59
    Diluted EPS0.750.580.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited