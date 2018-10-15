Star Cement Q2 PAT may dip 33.4% YoY to Rs. 71.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Star Cement to report net profit at Rs. 71.6 crore down 33.4% year-on-year (down 30.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 466.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 20.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 126.2 crore.

