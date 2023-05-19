English
    Star Cement Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 825.04 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Star Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 825.04 crore in March 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 749.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.12 crore in March 2023 up 8.7% from Rs. 88.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.93 crore in March 2023 up 46.01% from Rs. 122.55 crore in March 2022.

    Star Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2022.

    Star Cement shares closed at 128.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.10% returns over the last 6 months and 44.82% over the last 12 months.

    Star Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations825.04619.54749.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations825.04619.54749.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials186.78143.96186.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.94-34.9426.96
    Power & Fuel164.88160.26132.93
    Employees Cost47.5648.6241.09
    Depreciation35.0734.0735.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses249.70193.22248.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.1274.3478.22
    Other Income12.7411.739.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.8686.0787.41
    Interest1.183.302.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.6982.7785.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.6982.7785.06
    Tax46.5729.90-3.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.1252.8788.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.1252.8788.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates96.1252.8788.42
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.4240.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.381.312.19
    Diluted EPS2.381.312.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.381.312.19
    Diluted EPS2.381.312.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Star Cement
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:50 pm